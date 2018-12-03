WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Odell Beckham Jr, Desmond King and Phillip Lindsay

2:50 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 13 of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 13 of the NFL season!

We have picked out some of the best passes, catches and runs from Week 13 of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week 13, including Phillip Lindsay's 65-yard blistering run against the Bengals, Alec Ogletree's fantastic pick-six and Allen Robinson's unbelievable catch on top of a defender.

New York's surprising upset of Chicago was as entertaining as any of the games this weekend, and featured two top trick plays.

First, Odell Beckham Jr looked ready to run after an end around, but after a quick shake-and-bake, he instead decided to launch a 49-yard touchdown pass! Receiver Russell Shepard was left wide open to stroll into the end zone...

The Bears came up with their own disguised design late in the game to send it to overtime, running their back around the formation to throw - a play Chicago have run in previous years, and reminiscent of the famous 'Philly Special' - as Tarik Cohen found Anthony Miller in the end zone.

Texans defense downs Browns

Patriots beat out of sorts Vikings

Chargers comeback stuns Steelers

Elsewhere, there were fantastic catches around the league as Courtland Sutton came down with a contested score, Kenny Stills managed a touchdown in double coverage and the tip-toe master Davante Adams kept both feet in at the back of the end zone to score on a fourth down.

And later in the evening, two spectacular returns - a 73-yarder from a punt by Desmond King and 98-yarder by Bobby Wagner after an interception - capped off another action-packed Sunday.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week 13 in the NFL.

