Mark Sanchez plays as Colt McCoy breaks leg in Redskins defeat

Mark Sanchez saw his first NFL action for two years after Colt McCoy broke his leg against the Eagles

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg in the second quarter of the team's Monday night defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy ran to avoid a sack and tried to slide as the Eagles defense rushed toward him. He planted his right leg into the turf and the lower part of the leg and ankle viciously whipped into safety Malcolm Jenkins' knee.

McCoy's injury saw him replaced by Mark Sanchez, who was only signed by the Redskins two weeks ago and saw his first NFL action in almost two years, last playing for the Dallas Cowboys on January 1, 2017.

McCoy's is not the first serious injury the Redskins (6-6) have suffered at quarterback this season. Back-up to start the season, McCoy only got his chance because of a broken leg to Alex Smith in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

In Monday's 28-13 defeat to the Eagles, Sanchez came in with the Redskins trailing 7-3 in the second quarter. On his first snap, he handed the ball to Adrian Peterson, who raced 90 yards for a touchdown.

However, Washington scored only three more points in the game, and none in the second half. Sanchez threw an interception in the fourth quarter as the Eagles eased to victory.

Sanchez was once the franchise quarterback for the New York Jets and led them to the AFC championship game in his first two seasons in the NFL, but his NFL-leading 52 turnovers in 2012-13 meant he lost his starting job to Geno Smith. He has since spent two seasons with the Eagles and one with the Cowboys.

There is no guarantee Sanchez will remain the starter in Washington. The Redskins worked out E.J. Manuel, T.J. Yates, Kellen Clemens and Josh Johnson after Smith was injured.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL