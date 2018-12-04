Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner ruled out for Oakland Raiders match

James Conner has had a breakout season with the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers' running back James Conner has been ruled out for the Oakland Raiders match with an ankle injury.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday that Connor will sit out of their week 14 match-up.

Conner suffered a leg injury during Sunday night's 30-33 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as he left during the fourth quarter after totalling 74 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Tomlin said: "James Conner's injury is probably a little more significant than we thought.

"I don't know if you would describe it as a high ankle sprain, it is an ankle sprain much more than a contusion initially thought to be."

Conner has had a high-flyer of a season so far, having been giving the starting place after Le'Veon Bell decided to sit out for the season when he opted to not sign his franchise tender.

2:24 It took three field goal attempts for Mike Badgley to seal the win for the Chargers in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers were repeatedly in offside positions It took three field goal attempts for Mike Badgley to seal the win for the Chargers in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers were repeatedly in offside positions

In 12 games, the 23-year-old has 909 rushing yards on 201 carries and 467 receiving yards on 52 catches with 13 touchdowns.

It is likely rookie Jaylen Samuels will be first in line to replace Conner having come on for him against the Chargers and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The Steelers come into the game on Sunday with back-to-back losses with a record of 7-4-1 compared to Raiders' 2-10.