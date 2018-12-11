WATCH: Justin Coleman returns fumble for Seahawks TD

1:09 Justin Coleman scores a 29-yard fumble return to seal the Seattle Seahawks' victory over the Minnesota Vikings Justin Coleman scores a 29-yard fumble return to seal the Seattle Seahawks' victory over the Minnesota Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks left it late to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes to finally streak clear.

One of those scores came from their Legion of Boom #2.0 defense, as Justin Coleman returned a fumble 29 yards to the endzone.

Click on the video above to watch as first Jacob Martin brings the pressure on Kirk Cousins, strip-sacking the Vikings QB, with Coleman then pouncing and racing free down the left sideline.

