NFL Team of Week 14 featuring Amari Cooper, George Kittle and Roquan Smith

Amari Cooper scored a walk-off touchdown to complete a hat-trick of scores on the day

Who were the top performers from Week 14 in the NFL? We have picked out our Team of the Week...

The NFL witnessed many upsets this week, including the Oakland Raiders taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Chicago Bears showed they aren't to be messed with as they defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

There were many superstar performances in Week 14 of the NFL season, and we have picked out some of our stars from the action…

Quarterback - Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Oakland beat the Steelers with Carr leading the way

The 27-year-old led the Raiders to an unlikely 24-21 victory over AFC North leaders, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carr led the Raiders to a fourth-quarter comeback, as he threw touchdown passes to Lee Smith and Derek Carrier.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished the game with 322 passing yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 122.4. The Raiders have looked like a different team the past two weeks, and much of that is down to Carr showing that he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Carr has now thrown for 3,434 yards (12th) and 18 touchdowns (18th) this season, despite his side having the joint-worst record in the NFL, at 3-10.

Running Back - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Henry obliterated the Jaguars on Thursday night

The former Heisman trophy winner essentially saved his season with his mammoth game in the 30-9 stuffing of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henry rushed for a whopping 238 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. He averaged 14 yards per carry! Although 99 yards of this came when he equalled the longest rushing touchdown in NFL history, it's still an impressive stat line.

1:08 Henry ran for a 99-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, equalling the NFL’s longest TD run. Henry ran for a 99-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, equalling the NFL’s longest TD run.

The 24-year-old's record-equalling run was outstanding, as when he took off it looked as if he wasn't going to go far at all. He ended up stiff arming three players down the sideline on his way to the end zone.

His season stats now look a lot more admirable at 712 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Wide Receiver - Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper and Dak Prescott are developing a strong partnership

Cooper kept up his rejuvenation since being traded from the Raiders during the Cowboys 29-23 overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 24-year old had possibly his best game in the NFL since being drafted in 2015. He had 10 receptions which led to 217 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including the winner in overtime. Cooper found himself in the right place at the right time as he was able to haul in a Dak Prescott's deflected pass before strolling into the end zone to improve the Cowboys' record to 8-5.

0:32 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finds wide receiver Amari Cooper for the duo's third touchdown hookup on the day and a walk-off score. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finds wide receiver Amari Cooper for the duo's third touchdown hookup on the day and a walk-off score.

When the Cowboys traded for the former first-round pick, it looked to be a bad move. However, he has effectively saved their season as they look certain to make the playoffs. They have averaged 4.6 more first downs per game and their third down conversion rate has increased from 31.9 per cent to 47.5 per cent since Cooper's arrival.

Tight End - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle had a record-breaking day for San Francisco

For those of you who own Derrick Henry and George Kittle in fantasy football, congratulations on your victories. For the rest of us, I'm just as shocked as you are!

2:45 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 14 of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 14 of the NFL season!

Kittle brought in seven receptions during the 49ers 20-14 win over the Broncos for a massive 210 yards and a touchdown. This included an 85-yard catch-and-run touchdown that put the 49ers 13-0 to the good.

Despite only scoring four touchdowns the whole of this season, Kittle has amassed 1,103 receiving yards - just 56 yards behind the leading tight end, Travis Kelce.

Offensive line - Chicago Bears

The Bears were able to run the ball with Jordan Howard and control the clock

Despite 'Da Bears' only notching up 15 points in their victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the offensive line did an excellent job.

With Mitchell Trubisky only managing 110 passing yards, the Bears turned to the running game of Jordan Howard. The offensive line ensured Howard was able to find gaps in the stacked Rams defensive line to drain the clock.

They were able to limit the current NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald to just two tackles and one QB pressure. His lowest stats of the season.

Defensive Line - Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack was regularly in the Los Angeles backfield

Although the Bears offensive line played their hearts out, the defensive line far exceeded them by putting in one of the defensive displays of the season. They own the best defense in the league, hands down.

Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Leonard Floyd and linebacker Roquan Smith led a swarming defensive attack that limited the leagues leading rusher limited Todd Gurley to just 28 yards on 11 carries. They also limited Jared Goff to 180 yards passing and sacked him three times.

4:11 Highlights as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Chicago Bears. Highlights as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Chicago Bears.

Before their defeat to the Bears, the Rams had only scored under 30 points twice this season - with their lowest total being 23. Against the Bears they scored just six.

This Bears defense is for real and nobody will look forward to coming up against them in the playoffs.

Linebacker - Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

Rookie Smith picked off Goff

I know this Team of the Week is getting a bit Bears-heavy now (sorry Rams fans), but they really are just THAT good - especially Smith, who is fast becoming one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

The 21-year-old secured his first interception of the season in the 15-6 victory over the Rams. With the Rams inside their own 10-yard line, Smith capitalized on a low thrown Goff pass to intercept it and run it all the way down to the three-yard line.

The interception was coupled by six tackles, bringing his season tally up to a team-best 97 for the season.

Cornerback - Trumaine Johnson, New York Jets

The Jets beat the Bills, helped along by a pair of picks by Johnson

After being the villain last week in the Jets' loss to the Titans, as he gave up two big plays on the game-winning drive, Johnson was the hero this week. He intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice in the 27-23 victory.

The 28-year-old's first interception came late in the second quarter when he jumped in front of a lofted pass from Allen, with the Bills up 17-13.

His second came in the dying moments with the Bills desperately in need of a touchdown. He wrestled for the ball with Zay Jones in the air after Allen threw a bullet in their direction. Johnson emerged victorious, and so did the Jets.

Safety - D.J. Reed, San Francisco 49ers

Reed had a huge day against Denver

The fifth-round pick from this year's NFL Draft certainly put on a show last night, as he single-handedly shut down the Denver Broncos offense.

The 22-year-old out of Kansas State had 12 tackles - three of which were for a loss, a sack, and a forced fumble during the 20-14 victory.

He's not normally the starting free safety for the 49ers, but his performance certainly gives defensive coordinator Robert Saleh a lot to think about going forward.

