Carson Wentz could be absent for Philadelphia Eagles run-in

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz could miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, due to a back injury.

Wentz may even miss the remainder of the 2018 season, according to the NFL Network.

Wentz was in the Eagles line-up for last weekend's loss to the Dallas Cowboys but Nick Foles could be set to start against the Rams.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

Foles deputised for Wentz at the end of last season and produced an amazing run of performances, which climaxed when he was named Super Bowl MVP following the thrilling win over the Patriots.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday morning that Wentz would miss practice due to back soreness.

He said: "Sometimes he just gets a little sore, a little tight, so we're just going to rest him today and evaluate him further.

"Nothing game-related. He's dealt with it, so we're just going to evaluate him further."

Pederson did not confirm if Wentz would play Sunday at Los Angeles.

Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win last season

"Again, we're going to focus on today, get through today, and see where he's at at the end of the day," he added.

But NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz is not likely to play Sunday and may not play again in 2018, as the team continues to gather information on his health.

The defending Super Bowl champions currently have a 6-7 record and are struggling to make the play-offs.