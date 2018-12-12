Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars to host 2019 International Series games

Two NFL International Series games will be hosted at Wembley next season

The Oakland Raiders and both Los Angeles franchises are among the teams who will host NFL International Series games in 2019.

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that the Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars would host the five games to be played outside the United States next season.

Four of those five will take place in London and the fifth in Mexico City despite this season's Rams-Kansas City Chiefs game having to be moved back to Los Angeles because of pitch issues at the Azteca Stadium.

Two of the London games will take place at Wembley, with the other two at Tottenham's new stadium, which is still yet to open for Premier League matches.

The Raiders, Chargers and Jaguars were all designated home teams for games at Wembley in 2018, where three games were hosted.

The Rams played at Twickenham in 2016 and 2017, but the Buccaneers have not played in London since 2011 when they were beaten 24-18 by the Chicago Bears.

Full details of matchups and locations will be confirmed at a later date.