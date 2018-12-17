WATCH: Tarik Cohen's amazing TD dive helps Chicago Bears win NFC North division

1:04 Tarik Cohen dives over for a touchdown for the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the NFL. Tarik Cohen dives over for a touchdown for the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the NFL.

Tarik Cohen scored a stunning diving touchdown to cap a 12-yard catch and run as the Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North division title with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Click on the video above to watch as somehow Cohen stretches out with his left hand to get the ball in the endzone for the TD and avoid going out of bounds down the right sideline when pursued by the Packers defense.

Cohen's TD helped the Bears towards a crucial win that sees them secure their first playoff place since the 2010 season. Chicago went 5-11 last year, finishing last in their division.

Mitch Trubisky was in the Christmas spirit after the Chicago Bears secured top spot in the NFC North.

