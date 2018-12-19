Arizona Cardinals release Dontae Johnson, Quinten Rollins and Jonathan Anderson
Last Updated: 19/12/18 8:50am
The Arizona Cardinals have released cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins, as well as linebacker Jonathan Anderson.
Undrafted rookie cornerbacks Deatrick Nichols and Chris Jones have been elevated from the practice squad, while cornerback Jonathan Moxey was signed to the practice squad.
Live NFL
December 22, 2018, 9:00pm
Live on
The 2018 season has turned out to be a lost one for Johnson, who was signed by Arizona on November 27 but never played a game for the team.
Play the NFL Challenge
Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing the NFL Challenge, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London
The fifth-year veteran played in 63 of 64 possible games in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making 16 starts in 2017.
He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in the offseason, but the team released him in late September after he suffered a groin injury earlier in the month.
The Buffalo Bills signed him and he played in one game - a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on October 21, before the Bills cut him nine days later.
Rollins spent three seasons in Green Bay but the team waived him off of injured reserve in early September.
The Cardinals signed him on November 27, but he never played in a game for Arizona.
Anderson had signed with Arizona last week but he too has been let go.
Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and throughskysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.