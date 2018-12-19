Arizona Cardinals release Dontae Johnson, Quinten Rollins and Jonathan Anderson

Dontae Johnson is one of three players released by the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have released cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollins, as well as linebacker Jonathan Anderson.

Undrafted rookie cornerbacks Deatrick Nichols and Chris Jones have been elevated from the practice squad, while cornerback Jonathan Moxey was signed to the practice squad.

The 2018 season has turned out to be a lost one for Johnson, who was signed by Arizona on November 27 but never played a game for the team.

The fifth-year veteran played in 63 of 64 possible games in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making 16 starts in 2017.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in the offseason, but the team released him in late September after he suffered a groin injury earlier in the month.

The Buffalo Bills signed him and he played in one game - a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on October 21, before the Bills cut him nine days later.

Quinten Rollins played for Green Bay Packers earlier in his career

Rollins spent three seasons in Green Bay but the team waived him off of injured reserve in early September.

The Cardinals signed him on November 27, but he never played in a game for Arizona.

Anderson had signed with Arizona last week but he too has been let go.

