NFL Team of Week 15 featuring Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins and Khalil Mack

Derrick Henry has had two huge weeks for Tennessee this month

Who were the top performers from Week 15 in the NFL? We have picked out our Team of the Week...

This week in the NFL, we saw Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears edge past the Green Bay Packers, while Derrick Henry ran all over the Giants. DeAndre Hopkins showcased once again why he is one of the best wide receivers in the league.

There were many superstar performances in Week 15 of the NFL season, and we have picked out some of our stars from the action…

Quarterback - Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons crushed the Cardinals with Ryan on top form

The 2016 MVP played a pivotal role in the Falcons snapping their five-game losing streak, as they took down the Arizona Cardinals 40-14. Ryan threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and he added a touchdown on the ground as well.

He linked up with his No 1 target, Julio Jones, who scored his seventh touchdown in five games, while Justin Hardy caught Ryan's second TD pass of the game. The 33-year-old also rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter with the Falcons up 10-7. He kept the ball on a quarterback sneak from one yard out.

Ryan now has 4,307 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season - a great set of stats for a quarterback whose team is 5-9.

Running Back - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

The Titans relied heavily on Henry in their shutout win

After putting in a monster performance last week, Henry did it again this week in a 17-0 shutout win against the New York Giants.

Although Henry could not quite muster up 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns, he did still manage 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns - still not a bad day's work!

The 24-year-old absolutely crushed the Giants' defensive line on his 33 carries, as he averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Henry also found the time to complete a pass for six yards as the Titans improved to 8-6.

The former second-round pick now has 882 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season - pretty good stats for a guy who only had 474 rushing yards and five touchdowns going into Week 14.

Wide Receiver - DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Hopkins showed off his fantastic hands yet again

Hopkins lit it up again for the Texans during their 29-22 victory over the New York Jets. The 26-year-old hauled in 10 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday night.

The two-time Pro Bowler caught his first touchdown midway through the second quarter when Deshaun Watson found him wide open in the end zone from 45 yards out.

Hopkins' second touchdown was even more spectacular. The Texans were down 22-19 with just over two minutes left in the game, when Hopkins somehow made a spectacular body adjustment mid-air to haul in a 19-yard pass from Watson.

The former Clemson receiver now ranks third for receiving yards this season with 1,321 and is tied for fourth in touchdown receptions (11) with Tyreek Hill.

Tight End - Garrett Celek, San Francisco 49ers

Celek only had two catches, but they included a huge touchdown

This week, we were not blessed with a standout tight end performance like past weeks. However, Garrett Celek, (whose brother Brent used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles) made an impact this week in the 49ers' overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks. Celek caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers' stand-in quarterback, Nick Mullens, found Celek wide open on a 41-yard touchdown pass. The 30-year-old found himself in luck, as once he caught the ball, the only defender left in his way slipped over.

Celek has just five receptions this season for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive line - Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck avoided any sacks thanks to great protection

Who else but the Colts? Honestly, these guys are the real deal. No sacks of Andrew Luck yet again and Marlon Mack had himself a day at running back during the 23-0 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Plus, rookie guard Quenton Nelson was outstanding.

The offensive line carved open hole upon hole for Mack to squeeze through, as he racked up 139 of the team's 178 rushing yards, plus two touchdowns. The Cowboys' defense which has been on fire the past few weeks got completely shut down and paid the price.

Defensive Line - Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's D-line caused chaos for the Cardinals

Josh Rosen and the Cardinals had a night to forget as they got blown out 41-14 by the Falcons. It was a close game in the first half, but the Falcons' defense really came to life in the second half. So much so, that Rosen was benched for Mike Glennon.

The Falcons ended the game with seven sacks, with tackle Grady Jarrett claiming two of them. Linebacker Deion Jones also had an interception, and cornerback Brian Poole claimed one as well.

Linebacker - Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

Mack has consistently proven why he is the highest paid defensive player in the game

The Mack Attack and the Bears took down the Green Bay Packers 24-17 in a game that saw Chicago clinch their place in the playoffs.

Mack led the defense from start to finish as he sacked Aaron Rodgers 2.5 times and had six tackles. He now has 12.5 sacks this season and is on track to have his best season since 2015.

Cornerback - Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers

Haden came up with a huge interception at a crucial time

The Steelers picked up a much-needed win against the New England Patriots, 17-10.

Joe Haden put in an outstanding performance on defense, as he intercepted Tom Brady with the Patriots in the red zone. Midway through the fourth quarter, the 29-year-old somehow got himself between Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to pluck the ball out of the air to stop any momentum the Patriots had.

He finished the night with 12 tackles and an interception, as the Steelers made sure they are still in pole position in the AFC North.

Safety - Jabrill Peppers, Cleveland Browns

The Browns' defense has been great in recent weeks, with Peppers stepping up

Staying in the AFC North, Jabrill Peppers kept up his great year by inspiring the Browns on defense in their 17-16 victory against the Denver Broncos.

The second-year safety out of Michigan had six tackles, a sack and an interception during the win that kept the Browns' slim playoff hopes alive.

