Saints or Rams? Colts or Ravens? Who made your NFL playoff picture?

The Indianapolis Colts are one of three AFC teams with 8-6 records heading into Week 16

With the end of the 2018 NFL regular season approaching, we tasked you to pick your end-of-season playoff picture...

For the last month you have been voting for the teams you think will make it to the postseason from both the AFC and the NFC. More than 16,000 votes were cast, and the results are in...

YOUR NFL playoff picture AFC NFC Divisional winners No 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs New Orleans Saints 2 New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams 3 Houston Texans Chicago Bears 4 Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys Wild Card teams 5 Los Angeles Chargers Seattle Seahawks 6 Indianapolis Colts Minnesota Vikings

Who makes it, who misses out?

AFC

Despite defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) last week, you've picked the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) to hold on to the No 1 seed, with Patrick Mahomes an co claiming 1.5k votes. The New England Patriots (9-5) are next best and awarded a first-round bye with 1.4k votes - despite a poor recent run that has seen them edged out of the No 2 seed in real life by the Houston Texans (10-4).

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently tops AFC North

The Texans and Chargers both returned 1.1k of the votes, more than the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-5-1) managed - 835 votes - but, due to only divisional winners occupying the top-four seeds, we've bunked the Steelers ahead of the Chargers in your playoff picture. As for the sixth and final spot, of the three teams at 8-6 on the season, you've tipped the Indianapolis Colts (458 votes) to beat out the Baltimore Ravens (378) and Tennessee Titans (105).

NFC

As it has been for much of the season, it was a real toss up for the No 1 seed and supremacy in the NFC, with the New Orleans Saints (12-2) and Los Angeles Rams (11-3) both level on 1.7k votes, but the former's superior record gives them the edge.

Jason Kelce played a key part as the Philadelphia Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl

As for the remaining four spots, it's as you were with the current playoff picture, as the Chicago Bears (10-4) slot in at No 3 with 1.3k votes and the Dallas Cowboys (8-6) at No 4 with 920. The Seattle Seahawks (8-6) and Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) are your two wild card teams, with 861 and 636 votes, respectively. So, according to you, no last-minute heroics from Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) this year - eighth in the pecking order with 329 votes.

How does it compare to preseason?

Ahead of the big 2018 kickoff, we previewed each of the eight divisions and once more asked you to vote for your divisional winners.

As well as the eight teams picked to reach the postseason, we threw in two wild card selections from each conference based on the voting to complete your playoff picture. These were the results...

YOUR pre-season NFL playoff picture AFC NFC Divisional winners No 1 seed New England Patriots Green Bay Packers 2 Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams 3 Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Atlanta Falcons Wild Card teams 5 Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings 6 Oakland Raiders New Orleans Saints

The biggest discrepancies, no doubt, are the NFC top-tipped Green Bay Packers, who are a lowly 5-8-1 this season, while AFC tips the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10) and Oakland Raiders (3-11) are nowhere near contending. The Atlanta Falcons too won't be in the postseason at 5-9, and the current NFL-best will feel aggrieved at having only snuck into a wild card spot in your preseason predictions.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season and playoffs with us on Sky Sports through our website skysports.com/NFL and also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.