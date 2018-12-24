Pittsburgh Steelers 28-31 New Orleans Saints: Saints beat Steelers to clinch top seed in NFC

Drew Brees threw a late touchdown to Michael Thomas to secure the win

The New Orleans Saints scored a late go-ahead touchdown to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and clinch the top playoff seed in the NFC.

Drew Brees found Michael Thomas for a two-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining and the defense held on to ensure the road to Atlanta in the NFC will go through New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the Steelers fell behind Baltimore and out of the playoff race after the heartbreaking defeat.

The first half was a back-and-forth encounter, with the Saints jumping out to a 14-6 lead behind rushing touchdowns by Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, before the Steelers fired back with a Ben Roethlisberger pass to Jaylen Samuels to tie it up at 14-14.

New Orleans closed out the half with a last-second field goal and kept the momentum going at the start of the second as Kamara scored again, and New Orleans had a 10-point lead and appeared to be in control.

Alvin Kamara scored two rushing touchdown on the night

But Pittsburgh came out firing, and Antonio Brown had a stunning third quarter. He scored two touchdowns in that period - of three and 20 yards - and ended the day with 14 catches, 185 yards and that pair of TDs.

After taking a 28-24 lead, the Steelers proceeded to throw the game away in the fourth quarter, with two fumbles and a turnover on downs when a fake punt attempt was stuffed. After that play, Brees and company took full advantage by marching down the short field and securing the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining.

Pittsburgh had the chance to take the game to overtime, and had even marched into field goal range, but JuJu Smith-Schuster lost control of the ball and the Saints recovered, sealing the game and the top seed in the NFC. Pittsburgh will now rely on Baltimore losing to Cleveland next week for a chance to get back in the hunt.

FIRST QUARTER

Steelers 3-0 Saints: Chris Boswell 49-yard field goal

Steelers 3-7 Saints: Mark Ingram 11-yard rushing touchdown (extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Steelers 6-7 Saints: Chris Boswell 30-yard field goal

Steelers 6-14 Saints: Alvin Kamara 8-yard rushing touchdown (extra point good)

Steelers 14-14 Saints: Ben Roethlisberger 3-yard passing touchdown to Jaylen Samuels (Roethlisberger to Eli Rogers two-point attempt good)

Steelers 14-17 Saints: Will Lutz 43-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Steelers 14-24 Saints: Alvin Kamara 1-yard rushing touchdown (extra point good)

Steelers 21-24 Saints: Ben Roethlisberger 3-yard passing touchdown to Antonio Brown (extra point good)

Steelers 28-24 Saints: Ben Roethlisberger 20-yard passing touchdown to Antonio Brown (extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Steelers 28-31 Saints: Drew Brees 2-yard passing touchdown to Michael Thomas (extra point good)