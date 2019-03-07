Washington Redskins working on Case Keenum trade deal with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are keen to trade Case Keenum

The Washington Redskins are in talks over a deal for Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum, according to multiple reports.

Keenum, 31, is reportedly Washington's preferred option among available quarterbacks, as the team seek competition for Colt McCoy, while last year's starter Alex Smith tries to return from injury.

The Broncos, who will officially acquire Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens when the new league year begins next week, are eager to trade Keenum instead of releasing him because it would create an additional $7m in savings.

Keenum threw for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season after joining the Broncos on a two-year, $36m pact in free agency.

Washington had previously been linked to top quarterbacks prospects available in the draft and to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who could become available via trade if the Cardinals take Kyler Murray with the No.1 overall pick.