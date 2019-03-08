Kyler Murray is 'electric' says Ross Tucker on Inside The Huddle Podcast

Kyler Murray is an explosive talent playing MLB and will now be part of the NFL Draft

Former Washington Redskins and New England Patriots offensive lineman Ross Tucker runs the rule over the best draft quarterback picks, including Kyler Murray.

Oklahoma quarterback Murray, who is the The Heisman Trophy winner, is an "unbelievable" talent according to Tucker.

Oakland Athletics selected Murray with the ninth overall selection in the 2018 MLB draft and now the 21-year-old will be entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

I'm excited to watch him play. He's the fastest quarterback I have ever seen and he throws the ball very well - I'm including Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson, he is electric. Ross Tucker on Kyler Murray

"First of all, he's going in the first round," says Tucker. "He's going to be the first guy ever drafted in the first round of both and frankly Neil, a guy that's barely 5ft 10in and barely 200 pounds can go in the first round of both those sports is unbelievably impressive.

"The irony to be is that everybody thought he was only 5ft9in and seven eighths of an inch, and he ended up being 5ft10in and one eighth of an inch - I mean we're talking about a quarter of an inch. If that's the different as to whether or not he is successful I'll be shocked.

"I think people overstate some of these numbers a little bit. He has pretty good sized hands for his overall size and he weighs 207 pounds but he's not running around doing any of the drills in Combine so how do you know if he still has this speed at that weight?

"I would say those numbers all come in above what people were thinking, so that was a positive.

"I'm excited to watch him play. He's the fastest quarterback I have ever seen and he throws the ball very well - I'm including Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson, he is electric."

