Carlos Hyde signs with Kansas City Chiefs day after being cut by Jacksonville Jaguars

Carlos Hyde was cut by Jacksonville on Friday and quickly snapped up by Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have bolstered their backfield options with the signing of running-back Carlos Hyde on a one-year deal.

Hyde signed a $2.8m deal with the Chiefs a day after being informed of his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 28-year-old is joining his fourth team in less than 12 months, having left the San Francisco 49ers last year in free agency to sign for the Cleveland Browns.

Hyde was then traded midseason to the Jaguars but was cut on Friday as the franchise made an effort to clear salary cap space to sign quarterback Nick Foles.

He tallied 571 yards on 172 carries last season in Cleveland and Jacksonville combined, scoring all five of his 2018 touchdowns for the Browns.

The Chiefs had a feared rushing attack for much of last season but then released Kareem Hunt in late November after a shocking video was released of him in an altercation with a woman in a hotel earlier in the year - Hunt has since signed with the Browns.

Kansas City ended the season relying on Damien Williams and Darrel Williams for rushing yards, with the former possibly still their No 1 option heading into the 2019 season.

Damien Williams signed a two-year extension worth $8.1m in December after showing signs he could become a lead back in the final three weeks of the regular season.