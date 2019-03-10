Miami Dolphins sign Dwayne Allen to add to tight end depth

Dwayne Allen has signed with the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have signed tight end Dwayne Allen to a two-year $7m deal after his release from the New England Patriots.

Allen will reunite with head coach Brian Flores in Miami, with Flores having left the Patriots to take over at the Dolphins in the wake of their victory in Super Bowl LIII.

The 29-year-old was released on Monday after a second season with the Patriots when he spent most of his time as a blocking tight end behind Rob Gronkowski.

Allen played in 29 games during his time in Foxboro but only caught 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

He had played his first five seasons in the league with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Allen has a career total of 139 receptions for 1,564 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He is likely to split time in Miami with Mike Gesicki, who caught 22 passes for 202 yards in his rookie season but only started in seven games.