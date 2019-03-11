Oakland Raiders trading guard Kelechi Osemele to New York Jets

The Oakland Raiders are moving on from Kelechi Osemele

The Oakland Raiders have an agreement in place to trade former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

According to NFL Network, the Raiders will receive a fifth-round pick while sending a sixth-rounder to the Jets. The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Osemele, 29, has two years remaining on his contract, with unguaranteed figures of $10.2m in 2019 and $11.7m in 2020.

The Raiders will save the full $10.2m on their cap this year by moving on from Osemele.

Osemele missed five games due to injury in 2018 and allowed four sacks, his highest figure since his rookie season of 2012, in 11 games.

That came after back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 and 2017 and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016, when he didn't allow a sack.

A former second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Osemele started 51 games over four years in Baltimore before joining the Raiders on a record-setting contract as a free agent in March of 2016.

It is the seocnd trade agreed in as many days by new Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden, after they agreed to send a third round and fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire star wide receiver Antonio Brown.