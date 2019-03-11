Detroit Lions sign Danny Amendola to one-year contract

Danny Amendola was not a free agent for long

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Danny Amendola to a one-year deal worth a reported $5.75m.

Amendola took little time to find a new team, having only been released by the Miami Dolphins on Friday one season into a two-year deal.

He will be reunited with Matt Patricia in Detroit, having been on the same New England Patriots team as the now Lions head coach for five years while Patricia was defensive co-ordinator.

Amendola will provide Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with a reliable slot presence and move in as another receiving threat alongside Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

He has 485 career receptions for 4,684 yards and 20 touchdowns but has never provided more than four scores in a single season.

The Lions have been looking for a slot receiver since trading Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in October.

Jones suffered a season-ending injury soon after Tate was traded and the Lions would go on to finish bottom of the NFC North standings on 6-10.