Jamison Crowder agrees three-years $28.5m deal with New York Jets

Jamison Crowder will join the New York Jets from the Washington Redskins

The New York Jets have agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5m deal with $17m guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Crowder can't officially sign until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old missed seven games to injury last season, finishing with 29 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns for the Washington Redskins.

However, he totalled 192 catches for 2,240 yards and 12 scores in the previous three seasons after Washington took him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Duke.

The Jets gave nominal slot wideout Quincy Enunwa a four-year, $36 million extension in December. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Crowder has primarily worked out of the slot in the past, but he also spent time on the perimeter in Washington.