QB Teddy Bridgewater chooses return to New Orleans Saints over Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater is returning to New Orleans

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has agreed to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints rather than join the Miami Dolphins.

Bridgewater acknowledged the decision on Twitter, posting a photo of himself in his Saints uniform with the caption, "Run it back Turbo."

According to multiple reports, Bridgewater will sign a one-year deal worth $7.25m, with incentives that can push the value as high as $12.5m.

Bridgewater, 26, visited with the Dolphins on Wednesday evening but did not come away with a contract.

NFL Network reported after Monday's free agent negotiating window opened that Bridgewater would return to New Orleans, but multiple reports on Wednesday said the decision was not final, and that the Miami native could opt for his hometown Dolphins if they offered more money.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that speculation linking Saints head coach Sean Payton to the Dallas Cowboys' job in 2020 was factoring into Bridgewater's decision.

Teddy Bridgewater will back up Drew Brees again in 2019

After flirting with Miami, Bridgewater will remain the Saints' back-up and potential heir apparent to 40-year-old Drew Brees, whose contract was restructured Thursday to create more cap room. Brees is under contract through 2019, though he has said he would like to play further into his 40s.

Bridgewater went 14 for 23 for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception in limited action last season, but he impressed in the preseason for the New York Jets, prompting the Saints to trade a third-round pick for him in August.

The former first-round pick has started just one game since suffering a devastating knee injury just before the 2016 season opener.

Malcom Brown won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots

The Saints also signed former New England Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown to a three-year contract worth $15m on Thursday.

Brown, 25, was the Patriots' first-round pick in 2015 and started 51 of 60 games over four seasons while shining in run defence, but his fifth-year option was declined.

He had no sacks and just one QB hit last year while making a career-low 39 tackles, but he has 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits and 186 tackles in his career.