LA Rams match Detroit Lions' offer sheet to Malcolm Brown

Malcolm Brown is staying with the LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have matched an offer by the Detroit Lions to keep running back Malcolm Brown, who was a restricted free agent.

The Lions had offered Brown a two-year deal worth $3.3m total, with $1m guaranteed and a $100,000 signing bonus. Instead he remains with the Rams through the 2020 season.

Brown, 25, has rushed for 514 yards in four seasons in a back-up role to Todd Gurley, including 43 carries for 212 yards and five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Brown's 2018 season ended in Week 13, when he suffered a clavicle injury against the Detroit Lions.

His return to the Rams helps shore up the running-back depth chart behind Gurley, amid concerns over the condition of his left knee.

Todd Gurley cut a frustrated figure in the Rams' Super Bowl loss

Gurley has established himself as one of the NFL's top running backs since being drafted 10th overall by the Rams out of Georgia in 2015, with 56 regular-season touchdowns.

That form prompted the Rams to sign him to a four-year, $57.5m extension, $45m of which is guaranteed.

But Gurley's left knee, in which he suffered a torn ACL in his final season at Georgia, appeared to trouble him towards the end of last season.

He sat out the final two regular-season games and was held to a combined 45 yards rushing on 14 attempts in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, which the Rams lost to the New England Patriots.