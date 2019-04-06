DeMarcus Lawrence and Dallas Cowboys agree fresh five-year contract

DeMarcus Lawrence has been a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks over the last two seasons

Pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has agreed a five-year deal worth a reported $105m to stay with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence, who will receive a reported guarantee of $65m, is set to become the third highest-paid defensive end in the NFL behind only Chicago's Khalil Mack and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys had initially placed a franchise tag on an infuriated Lawrence for the second season, leading to talk that the 27-year-old would embark on a lengthy holdout.

Lawrence was the Cowboys' second-round pick in the 2014 draft, out of Boise State, but his first three seasons in the league proved inconsistent with only nine sacks.

However, Lawrence tallied 25 sacks over the last two seasons as part of the Cowboys' top-10 defense and would have been one of the NFL's most-prized free agents had he ever reached the market.

Lawrence delayed having surgery to correct a long-term shoulder problem while his contractual issues were being sorted out and faces months of rehab once he finally goes under the knife - he is still expected to be fit for the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys further improved their pass rushing while Lawrence was waiting to agree fresh terms and, once fully fit, he will form a fearsome partnership with Robert Quinn, who was acquired from the Miami Dolphins last month.