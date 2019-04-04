Jordy Nelson would consider Green Bay Packers return after NFL retirement

Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers were team-mates for a decade in Green Bay

Recently-retired NFL receiver Jordy Nelson says he would consider playing in 2019 if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked him to.

"It would probably be hard to say no," Nelson said on Wednesday during a guest appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Nelson, who turns 34 in May, announced his retirement last month after one season with the Oakland Raiders. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

The Packers could use an extra pair of hands, having recently lost Randall Cobb to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Team-mates for a decade in Green Bay, Nelson caught 65 touchdown passes from Rodgers from 2008 to 2017 plus five more scores in the postseason.

In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers was the MVP and Nelson had nine receptions for 140 yards and a TD in a 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.