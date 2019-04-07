NFL News

Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence to undergo labrum surgery

Lawrence agreed a five-year deal worth a reported $105m to stay with the Dallas Cowboys this week

Lawrence expected to need three to four months to recover after his surgery
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, fresh off reaching a five-year deal to remain in Dallas, will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Lawrence, whose deal reportedly is worth $105m (£80.5m), had put off the surgery while he sorted out his contract.

The 26-year-old is expected to need three to four months to recover. He played through the injury last season.

The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension.

Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1m (£13.1m) tender, and he could have made $20.5m (£15.72m) on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn't receive a long-term extension.

Over the past two seasons, Lawrence has a combined 25 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 122 tackles.

The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

