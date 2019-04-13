Reuben Foster cleared to join Washington Redskins after NFL investigation

Reuben Foster is free to join up with the Redskins for off-season activities

Reuben Foster has been cleared to return to action after being fined, but not suspended, over an incident in Tampa last year.

Linebacker Foster was released by the San Francisco 49ers in November after being arrested in Florida over allegations of domestic assault, but he was picked up on waivers by the Washington Redskins soon after.

Foster was placed on the NFL Commissioner Exempt List while an investigation was being undertaken but that has now found in favour of the player.

Florida prosecutors had already dropped their domestic violence battery charge against Foster, whose sole punishment is a fine of two weeks' wages.

An NFL statement read: "Following a thorough investigation, the evidence did not support a finding that Foster violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy in connection with the Tampa incident in November 2018.

"The NFL has returned Foster to the active roster from the Commissioner Exempt list. He may fully participate in all team activities."

Foster has stated his determination to put his off-field issues behind him now he is a member of the Redskins, having previously been charged with marijuana possession and domestic violence since he was drafted by the 49ers in 2017.

He pleaded no contest to a weapons possession charge last year which cost him a two-game ban at the start of the 2018 season.

Foster said: "I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them.

"Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community. I know that my success is all up to me, and I am committed to not letting you down."