Adam Thielen and Minnesota Vikings agree terms on reported $64m extension

Adam Thielen has committed his long-term future to the Vikings

Adam Thielen has agreed a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings which will earn the wide receiver a reported $64m over four years.

Thielen has emerged as one of the NFL's most reliable receivers in recent seasons, improving a series of career bests in 2018 when he caught 113 passes for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

His new contract, according to NFL Network, includes as much as $35m in guaranteed money and could earn him more than $73m if he meets a series of incentives.

Thielen has proved to be an incredibly astute pick-up by the Vikings, who signed him back in 2013 after he went undrafted out of Minnesota State-Mankato.

After two quiet seasons, Thielen broke out in 2016 when he had 69 catches for 967 yards and his numbers have continued to progress since.

He had his first 1,000 yard season in 2017, albeit only catching four touchdowns, before finishing last season inside the top 10 receivers in yardage terms.

Thielen was only set to earn $3.8m in base salary next season through the deal he signed as a restricted free agent back in 2016.