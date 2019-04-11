New England Patriots sign free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Austin Seferian-Jenkins spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The New England Patriots have signed free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year deal.

A second-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins signed a two-year, $10m contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2018 season, but the Jaguars declined his $6.29m option for 2019.

Last season, he had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in five games before being placed on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

In five seasons with the Jaguars, Buccaneers and New York Jets, he played in 43 games (29 starts) and has 116 receptions for 1,160 yards with 11 touchdowns.

With the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, Seferian-Jenkins, 26, could have a chance to make an impact for the Patriots.

Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans last season for a fourth-round pick

The Patriots also brought in wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back T.J. Yeldon for free agent visits Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Thomas spent eight-plus seasons with the Denver Broncos before being traded to Houston in the middle of last season. He has 688 career receptions for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Thomas, 31, tore his left Achilles in Week 16 last season.

Yeldon, 25, has spent his four-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 30 of 51 games and rushing 465 times for 1,872 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 171 receptions for 1,302 yards and six scores.