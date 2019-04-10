Kyler Murray among 23 NFL Draft First Round prospects

Kyler Murray looks set to be in the 2019 NFL Draft's first round

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is on the list of 23 players planning to attend the first round of this month's draft in Nashville.

The draft begins on April 25 with Murray expected to be one of the top picks. The Heisman Trophy-winner impressed in the 2018 season passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Murray hasn't just succeeded with ball in hand as he also rushed for 100,1 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Some critics have questioned if Murray's physique is up to scratch for the NFL

Alongside Murray, the other star quarterbacks included for the first round are Drew Lock and Daniel Jones.

Lock threw for 3,498 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions at Missouri whereas Jones threw for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions at Duke.

Surprisingly, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is not expected to appear in the first round after a 2018 season of 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The other 20 players are made up of six defensive lineman, four lineman, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers and a running back.

Here are all the prospects who will appear in the First Round of the 2019 NFL Draft:

1. Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky

2. Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia

3. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

4. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

5. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

6. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

7. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

8. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

9. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

12. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

13. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

15. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

17. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

18. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

19. Devin White, LB, LSU

20. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

21. Greedy Williams, DB, LSU

22. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

23. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Heading into the draft, the Arizona Cardinals have the first pick with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets having the second and third picks.

The expectation that Murray will be drafted as the top pick has heightened as NFL.com have reported that he will have his first official visit to the Cardinals.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that the 21-year-old's agent is also the agent of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury which could help the deal go through.

Alongside his impressive statistics and dynamic highlights reel, interest in Murray grew as he played both American football and baseball in college and was drafted by Major League Baseball outfit, the Oakland Athletics in the summer.

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

The A's had offered Murray a contract worth $4.66m but in January he confirmed he would pursue a career in the NFL.

The draft lasts until April 27 with the first, second and third rounds taking place on April 25 and 26. The final day will include rounds four-seven.