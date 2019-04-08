JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown in social media war of words

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown played together for two seasons at the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has hit back at Antonio Brown after being criticised by his former team-mate on social media.

Brown, who was traded to the Oakland Raiders last month to become the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, had been tagged on a posted image with the header touting the 22-year-old Smith-Schuster as the Steelers' 2018 team MVP.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Brown's Twitter response blamed Smith-Schuster for his crucial fumble late in a Week 16 loss at New Orleans, saying he "fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year."

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Smith-Schuster replied: "Keep your emotions off the internet," followed by a series of tweets referencing Brown.

"All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league," Smith-Schuster tweeted. "I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

"Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love!"

Prior to leaving the Steelers, Brown also used social media to accuse quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of having an "owner mentality".