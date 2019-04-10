Stephen Gostkowski agrees new two-year New England Patriots deal

Stephen Gostkowski has signed a new deal with the New England Patriots

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski has agreed a new two-year deal with the New England Patriots

Gostkowski has been the club's kicker since 2006 and replaced Adam Vinatieri who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.

The 35-year-old's deal comes after the Patriots opted not to put the franchise tag on Gostkowski, allowing him to potentially leave as a free agent with

Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England, and was 27 of 32 last season.

Gostkowski in action during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

Gostkowski has 1,743 career points, and has led the NFL in scoring on five occasions.

He has topped 140 points in a season seven times, and is 39 of 44 on field goals in 28 post-season appearances.