Leonard Fournette arrested for driving with suspended licence

Leonard Fournette was arrested on Thursday for driving with a suspended licence

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested on Thursday for driving with a suspended licence, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

His licence had been suspended for failing to pay a speeding ticket, according to multiple reports.

Fournette was cited on November 17 for driving 37 mph in a 25-mph zone, which carried a fine of $204 (£156), according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts. The 24-year-old was released on Thursday on a $1,500 (£1,149) bond.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information," the team said in a statement. "No further comment will be provided at this time."

The No 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie but had a disappointing 2018 season.

He appeared in only eight games and rushed for 435 yards, missing seven games due to injuries, and one through suspension for leaving the bench to join a fight with the Buffalo Bills on November 25.

After the season, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin called Fournette, and backup runner T.J. Yeldon, "disrespectful" and "selfish." Yeldon has since been released, but it was reported Fournette and Coughlin had a positive meeting in January.

Fournette apologised for his actions, but the Jaguars voided the remaining guaranteed money in the final two years of his rookie contract, citing a clause that said they could do so if Fournette missed a game for anything other than a football-related injury. He was scheduled to earn $2.93m (£2.24m) in 2019 and $4.17m (£3.19m) in 2020.

Fournette later filed an official challenge, meaning an arbitrator will meet with both sides to determine whether the Jaguars are within their rights to decline to pay the money.