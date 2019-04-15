Russell Wilson will not sign new long-term deal with Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Russell Wilson will not sign a new long-term deal with the Seattle Seahawks after Monday, according to reports.

The self-imposed deadline set by Wilson hits on Monday and it has been reported he will not sign a deal with the team once it passes. His current contract is set to expire after the 2019 season.

With the 2019 NFL Draft next week and reports franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark is on the trade block, it could be a busy two weeks ahead for the Seahawks.

Multiple outlets reported Clark, who is seeking a long-term deal worth more than $100m (£76.4m), could be traded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and other teams are reportedly kicking the tires on a trade after Clark recorded 32 sacks in the past three seasons in Seattle.

The Seahawks have only $12m (£9.16m) in available salary-cap space.

7:36 Seattle's 2018 season ended when they took on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round Seattle's 2018 season ended when they took on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round

Less certain is the direction the Seahawks are taking with Wilson as offseason workouts officially begin on Monday.

Wilson informed the team he wanted a new long-term contract by April 15. According to reports, the two sides have engaged in discussions that would net Wilson one of the top deals - perhaps the highest-paying - in the NFL, approaching $30m (£22.9m) annually.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' deal pays more than $33m (£25.2m) per year and included $96m (£73.3m) guaranteed.

NFL Network reported on Monday that "agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last three days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins."

Wilson informed the Seahawks that he would report to the team facility on Monday for the start of workouts, with or without a new deal.