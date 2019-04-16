Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson agrees new $140m, four-year deal

Russell Wilson will become the NFL's highest-paid player

Quarterback Russell Wilson has confirmed a new contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson had one year remaining on his existing contract and had informed the team he wanted a new long-term deal by April 15, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network reported Monday that "agent Mark Rodgers has been on the ground in Seattle for the last three days to negotiate with team brass. They are working on it, but time is running out before offseason conditioning begins."

Wilson confirmed in a video on Twitter that the two sides had reached an agreement.

In the video, Wilson, who is filmed alongside his girlfriend Ciara, said: "Hey Seattle, we got a deal. Go Hawks!"

Wilson's new deal is reportedly worth $140m over four seasons, with $65m in guaranteed money. His average salary of $35m makes him the NFL's highest-paid player.

That takes him above Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is making an average of $33.5m per season.

Matt Ryan ($30m), Kirk Cousins ($28m) and Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5m) round out the top five.

Chicago Bears defensive end Khalil Mack is the highest-paid non-quarterback, with an average salary of $23.5m.

Wilson, 30, has made six Pro Bowls in seven seasons since being selected in the third round of the NFL draft by Seattle in 2012.

He has led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, defeating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks have made the playoffs in six of Wilson's seven seasons as the starting quarterback. He has started in 125 consecutive games for the team.