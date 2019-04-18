Cleveland Browns still see Duke Johnson as big part of their offense in 2019

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson still has a role to play according to GM John Dorsey

John Dorsey says the Cleveland Browns are in no rush to give in to running back Duke Johnson's request to be traded.

Browns general manager Dorsey has spoken to Johnson's representatives since news of his request broke, but the player has not been involved in any of their voluntary off-season programme.

Johnson is one of the NFL's better pass-catching backs but was only called on to run the ball 40 times last season after the Browns drafted impressive rookie Nick Chubb.

Cleveland added further running back depth with the signing of Kareem Hunt, although he is suspended for the first eight games of next season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"I continually keep telling you all that Duke is a very talented football player," Dorsey told reporters.

"We see a lot of stuff for Duke moving forward into the future with regards to him. He is a member of this organisation moving forward.

"There are 53 guys on this football team. It is about winning.

"That is the sole objective of this thing moving forward is winning football. Is he a talented football player? Yeah, he is really good, and he is going to help this offense move forward."