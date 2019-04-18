Inside The Huddle - Legends on Tour podcast

Neil Reynolds welcomes four legends of the game during the recent NFLUK Live Tour for the latest episode of Inside The Huddle.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Sky Sports' NFL host is joined by NFL Hall of Famers Michael Irvin & Kurt Warner, 3-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest, former member of the Seahawks Legion of Boom, and Super Bowl 48 winner Cliff Avril.

Discussion on the tour bus from Manchester to Newcastle includes the ever-growing passion for the sport in the UK, interaction with the fans and the potential for a franchise side.

Follow the NFL on Sky Sports including full coverage of the 2019 Draft which takes place in Nashville at 12.30am on Friday April 26 and all three days will be live with comprehensive build-up from Inside the Huddle and at www.skysports.com/NFL.