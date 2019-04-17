New England Patriots sign Demaryius Thomas on one-year deal

Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans from Denver last season

The New England Patriots have signed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who could reportedly earn up to $6m in the deal, joins the Super Bowl champions after being released by the Houston Texans earlier this year.

Thomas has played nine seasons in the NFL, having been drafted as a first-round pick (22nd overall) in 2010 by the Denver Broncos, where he stayed until 2018 before being traded to Houston.

Thomas missed the post-season after suffering an injury in December

In his 15 games last year, Thomas finished with 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns and has managed a career total of 688 catches for 9,330 yards and 62 touchdowns.

His season ended on December 23 when he tore his left Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots have also re-signed restricted free agent Jonathan Jones.