Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders meet in first NFL match at Tottenham's new stadium

Khalil Mack and Derek Carr will play in London later this year

The Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders will meet in the first NFL fixture at Tottenham's new stadium on Sunday, October 6.

Venues, dates and kick-off times for all four London Games have been released in advance of the full schedule being made public in the early hours of Thursday.

The Raiders are host for the first game, which will kick off at 6pm, at the 62,062-seat venue which was opened earlier this month after a series of delays.

The other game at Tottenham's new home, the first purpose-built NFL stadium outside the United States, will take place on Sunday, October 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers in a 2:30pm kick-off.

It had been due to host its first NFL game last year as part of a 10-year agreement with the league, only for it to be switched to Wembley because of the construction delays.

Wembley will play host to the remaining two games in London, the first coming on Sunday, October 27 when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals (5pm).

The schedule concludes on Sunday, November 3 with another Wembley date for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who this year will face their AFC South rival Houston Texans (2:30pm).

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium finally opened for Premier League games earlier this month

There will be a further regular season fixture in Mexico City this season with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 18.

Last season's Mexico City game had to be moved to Los Angeles because of poor pitch conditions at the Azteca Stadium, with the Rams eventually hosting the Chiefs at the Coliseum.