Chris Harris wants new Denver Broncos contract or trade away

Chris Harris wants a new contract or a trade from the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has requested to be traded if the franchise is unable to offer him a new contract, according to NFL Network.

Harris reportedly wants a deal worth at least $15m (£11.6m) per year, which would make him the highest-paid player in his position ahead of Washington's Josh Norman.

The 29-year-old has been absent from the team since their voluntary minicamp started last week.

He is due to earn $7.8m (£6m) in base salary this season, some way down the list of cornerbacks, and Harris is reported to feel that he should be paid on a Pro Bowl level.

Harris was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl team last season.

He is also said to be unhappy at the dismissive comments made by Broncos general manager John Elway earlier this week when asked about Harris' contractual situation.

Elway said: "I don't have time right now. I'm busy with the draft. We'll talk about Chris.

"He's under contract, so we'll talk about that when the draft is over. When I say this, I said we're going to talk about it. It doesn't mean we're going to do it."