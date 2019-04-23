Seattle Seahawks agree to trade Frank Clark to Kansas City Chiefs

Frank Clark had 13 sacks for Seattle last season

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade star pass rusher Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to reports.

In return for Clark, the Seahawks will reportedly receive a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks in 2019.

The Chiefs own two second-round picks in 2020 - their own and the one they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers for trading Dee Ford last month. Seattle will get whichever pick turns out to be lower as part of the deal.

Almost immediately after word leaked of the trade Tuesday, Clark and the Chiefs worked quickly to reach agreement on a five-year contract worth up to $105.5m with $63.5m guaranteed.

The Seahawks tagged Clark earlier this offseason, meaning he was set to make $17.1m in 2019.

Both sides expressed a desire to keep him in Seattle long-term, but multiple outlets reported over the weekend that he could be dealt before the draft was set to begin Thursday.

Seattle now has two first-round picks - its own at No 21 and the Chiefs' at No 29.

"They had other plans," Clark told ESPN of the Seahawks' position. "It got to a point where Seattle had used me for everything I had for them already. At the end of the day it's a business.

"It just sucks that we weren't able to get something done, because they knew how I felt about being in Seattle and how I felt about my future, and I feel like at the end of the day it was all ignored. But it is part of the business."

Earlier this week, Seahawks general manager John Schneider admitted it would be "very challenging" to keep all three of Clark, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who were all set to become free agents following the 2019 season.

"I wanted to be somewhere where I'm wanted, where I'm appreciated," Clark added.

Frank Clark wanted to be paid more than Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence

Clark also told ESPN it was understood that any trade would require the acquiring team to sign him to an extension topping the one Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (five years, $105m, $65m guaranteed), signed earlier this month. Clark's annual average now trails only Chicago's Khalil Mack ($23.5m) among defensive ends.

Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.

Once considered a top prospect, he slipped to the second round after being dismissed by the Michigan football team following his 2014 arrest on misdemeanour charges of domestic violence and assault. Clark later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of disturbing the peace.

Tyreek Hill was drafted by the Chiefs despite pleading guilty to domestic assault of his then-pregnant girlfriend

The Chiefs have dealt with multiple players with incidents of domestic violence recently.

They drafted receiver Tyreek Hill in the fifth round in 2016, a year and a half after he was dismissed from Oklahoma State following his pleading guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation of his then-pregnant girlfriend.

Overland Park (Kan.) Police are currently investigating two March incidents, one for child abuse and neglect and one for battery, involving a juvenile at Hill's home.

In November, the Chiefs released Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel during a January 2018 incident.