WATCH: Pro Football Talk predict top five 2019 NFL Draft picks

5:19 Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk break down what they think will happen with the top five picks of the 2019 NFL Draft Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk break down what they think will happen with the top five picks of the 2019 NFL Draft

Watch Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms predict which players they think will be the first five picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

As ever, there is plenty of intrigue at the top of the NFL Draft this season.

With a variety of supremely-talented college players available and teams in desperate need of new stars, no selection is set in stone until the card is handed in.

Will the Arizona Cardinals take Kyler Murray to replace last year's first-round selection Josh Rosen? Could they stick with their second-year signal-caller?

2019 NFL Draft Order - The Top Five Selection Team 1. Arizona Cardinals 2. San Francisco 49ers 3. New York Jets 4. Oakland Raiders 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will we see trades at the top of the draft? And what will they be?

Florio and Simms run through the options available, what the top five teams in the draft will be looking to achieve, and potential draft-day scenarios.

Click on the video above to watch them discuss the top five selections and what each of the teams should do.

Watch our Inside the Huddle Draft Preview show at 9pm on Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena.