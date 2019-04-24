VOTE: Who has been the best No 1 NFL Draft pick in the last decade?

Cam Newton is one of seven quarterbacks to have been taken with the top selection in the last 10 NFL Drafts

With the 2019 NFL Draft approaching, we ask you: Who has been the best No 1 pick in the last decade?

Last year's top overall selection, Baker Mayfield, impressed in his debut campaign, throwing for a rookie record 27 touchdown passes and helping Cleveland win more games than they had in the previous three seasons.

While Mayfield (so far) has been an example of a team making the right choice, it is not easy for the NFL to get it right.

For example, in 2010, the St. Louis Rams took quarterback Sam Bradford from Oklahoma, thought to be the best passer in his class. After a 34-48-1 record and stints with four different teams, he is now a free agent - and clearly, a failed selection.

This year, the Arizona Cardinals hold the No 1 overall pick, but before we find out who will be the new face of the franchise, we are asking you to evaluate the top picks over the last decade.

Scroll down to vote for the player you think was the best No 1 pick in the last 10 NFL Drafts.