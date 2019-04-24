Baltimore Ravens sign kicker Justin Tucker to record extension

Justin Tucker has signed the biggest contract for a kicker in NFL history

The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension on Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

The contract keeps Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05m, with $12.5m guaranteed in the first two years and an $8m signing bonus, ESPN reported.

The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the bonus are all records for a kicker.

Tucker, 29, is a three-time, first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Ravens.

He made 35 of 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra points in 2018, with the missed PAT being the first of his career.

Tucker's 90.1 per cent success rate on field goals is the highest in NFL history entering the 2019 season.

