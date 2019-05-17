Baltimore Ravens sign free agent Michael Floyd

Former New England Patriot Michael Floyd has joined the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver Michael Floyd, who will provide another target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Floyd caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in 2018 in his only year with the Washington Redskins.

The 29-year-old Floyd was drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft by Arizona.

He played with the Cardinals for four-plus seasons before going to New England for two games, followed by a one-year stint in Minnesota in 2017.

Over his career, Floyd has 266 receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Ravens are also reportedly close to signing former Denver linebacker Shane Ray, a strong pass rusher who could help offset the loss of Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith to free agency.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers have signed free agent wide receiver Aldrick Robinson to a one-year contract.

Robinson played in 14 games last season with the Vikings and had 17 receptions for 231 yards and a career-best five touchdowns. He has previously played for San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington.

Robinson has played in 84 games with five starts during his career, catching 86 passes for 1,422 yards and 14 touchdowns.