Chris Long: Philadelphia Eagles defensive end announces retirement

Long-time defensive end Chris Long announced his retirement from the NFL in a Twitter post on Saturday night.

Long, 34, published a picture in which he raised a red plastic cup toward a mountainous horizon.

"Cheers," wrote Long in his Twitter post. "Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."

"When you look at everything Chris Long accomplished as a player and a person, it's easy to see how fortunate we've been to have him on our team," the Eagles said in a statement.

"We're very thankful Chris chose to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and congratulate him on a fantastic career. He will always be a part of the Eagles family."

The son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, Chris Long quickly set himself apart as a player and humanitarian during his career. He finished with 70 sacks and won a pair of Super Bowl rings, including one with the 2016 New England Patriots and one with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2017, Long supported team-mate Malcolm Jenkins as he raised a fist during the national anthem. "If you don't see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don't think you'll ever see it," Long said at the time.

Long also organised hikes during the offseason to provide clean water for people in Africa. He was named as the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Long entered the NFL as the No 2 overall pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 2008 draft. He maintained a relationship with the fans of St Louis even after the franchise moved to Los Angeles. He spent eight years in St Louis, one year in New England and two years in Philadelphia.