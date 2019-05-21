Reuben Foster suffers season-ending torn ACL during Washington Redskins OTAs

Reuben Foster was released by the San Francisco 49ers last season before signing with Washington

Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field on Monday with a season-ending torn left ACL.

Coach Jay Gruden told reporters that the Redskins sent Foster for an MRI exam after the injury, which occurred after the first workout of the team's offseason program.

"Reuben, the type of player that he is, the type of energy that he brings, he wouldn't be laying down unless something was wrong," Gruden said. "We'll hope for the best right now until we get the results, but very concerning for sure."

"I'll just have to wait and see before I get too emotional about it."

Foster crumpled to the ground during a play and was immediately tended to by defensive co-ordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Allen was observing the workout from nearby.

Foster was emotionally distraught as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.

Gruden said Foster, in a non-contact drill while going about three-quarters speed, stepped on guard Tyler Catalina's foot and "landed funny on his left leg."

"Very disappointing what happened," Gruden said. "His first rep as a Redskin, he runs through the gap and gets injured.

"He's devastated. He's obviously guarded right now. He felt something happen in his leg. But he's very upset about it.

"I don't know how to process it really. We've had some bad luck over here for the past couple of years, but this one here takes the cake."

The Redskins claimed Foster from waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let him go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.

The 25-year-old was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 (31st overall) and has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.