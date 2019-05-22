Julian Edelman agrees two-year, $21m contract extension with Patriots

Julian Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards in Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots have agreed a two-year extension worth up to $21m.

According to multiple reports, the extension includes an $8m signing bonus and $12m guaranteed.

The 32-year-old wide receiver's contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11m deal in June 2017.

Since the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman has played in 115 regular-season games and tallied 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns.

In 18 postseason games, he has won three Super Bowl rings and caught 115 passes for 1,412 yards and five scores.

Last season, he caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six TDs after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was named MVP of New England's 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3.

Jared Veldheer has decided to retire

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Jared Veldheer has informed the Patriots he plans to retire, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, joined the Patriots just two weeks ago as a free agent, signing a reported one-year, $3.5m deal worth up to $6.5m with incentives.

A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.

He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017.

A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.

Isaiah Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, was expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady's blind side after incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Raiders in free agency. Wynn is recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in August.

New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.