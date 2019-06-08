Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill no longer being investigated by prosecutors

The Chiefs banned Tyreek Hill from participating in team activities

Prosecutors in Kansas City are no longer looking into Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on suspicion of child abuse but the Kansas Department for Children and Families is continuing to investigate Hill.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Steve Howe, the Johnson County district attorney, said a criminal investigation is inactive but added, "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we re-evaluate."

In the meantime, Hill's status with the Chiefs remains uncertain.

In April, Howe's office declined to press charges against Hill or his fiancé, Crystal Espinal, after an incident in which their young son suffered a broken arm. He said he believed someone had hurt the child but could not prove it.

Howe told The Star that those remarks "still hold true".

Two days after Howe's April news conference, an audiotape emerged in which Espinal accuses Hill of breaking the boy's arm, and he threatens her in return.

The Chiefs banned Hill, 25, from participating in team activities but did not cut ties with him. At the time, head coach Andy Reid said the investigation had been reopened.

"It's my understanding the criminal investigation has been closed for quite some time now and obviously there's been some misinformation about that, but it is closed," Hill's attorney, Trey Pettlon, told The Star.

NFL officials have launched an investigation into Hill, but they have not yet interviewed him. League spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Star that the league is waiting for the Department for Children and Families to give its permission.

Through their lawyer, Hill and Espinal have denied allegations of child abuse.

Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Chiefs.