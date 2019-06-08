Joe Douglas confirmed as New York Jets general manager

Mike Maccagnan (r) left his role as New York Jets general manager and will be replaced by Joe Douglas

New York Jets have ended their search for a new general manager by hiring Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, to the role.

An announcement came on Friday evening with ESPN reporting that Douglas was given a six-year contract, having tried to turn down the job multiple times before agreeing to the lengthy deal.

Douglas was widely reported as the favourite for the job, and some reports noted his name surfaced as a potential candidate even before the firing of previous GM Mike Maccagnan last month.

Sam Darnold was Maccagnan's third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft

Other candidates interviewed last week were Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

Douglas previously worked with Jets head coach Adam Gase - who has been serving as interim GM - in Chicago during the 2015 season, when Gase was the Bears' offensive coordinator and Douglas was the director of college scouting.

He left the Bears to join the Eagles in May of 2016 and helped construct the team that won Philadelphia's first Super Bowl. Before arriving in Chicago, Douglas spent 16 years in the Baltimore Ravens' personnel department from 2000-15.

The Jets held a second round of interviews with candidates on Wednesday before Friday's announcement.

Gaine leaving Texans who start GM search

Deshaun Watson's Houston Texans have parted company with General Manager Brian Gaine

Meanwhile Houston Texans are on the lookout for a new general manager for the second time in 18 months after confirmed the departure of Brian Gaine.

He was hired as the Texans' GM on a five-year contact in January 2018 after former general manager Rick Smith took a leave of absence to take care of his wife as she battled cancer.

Gaine led the Texans through Free Agency and the Draft so Friday's announcement came as a surprise and the Texans admitted that the timing of the change was "unusual."

"After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager. Brian is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization," said Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair in a statement.

"We will begin an immediate search for a new GM. In the interim, Football Operations will be led by Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen.

"While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the City of Houston."

Gaine spent three seasons with the Texans as director of player personnel from 2014 to 2016, before joining the Buffalo Bills as vice president of player personnel in 2017.

Last season, the Texans finished 11-5 to win the AFC South but lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round. Mandatory mini-camp begins next week.