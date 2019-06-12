Jon Gruden's Oakland Raiders to feature on 'Hard Knocks'

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden will feature on Hard Knocks this year

The Oakland Raiders will feature on the latest season of "Hard Knocks" as fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at Jon Gruden's team.

TV network HBO and the NFL announced on Tuesday that the Raiders will be showcased in the 14th edition of the series in what is expected to be their final season in the Bay Area before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.

Oakland, who will play in the first International Series game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Chicago Bears on October 6, were one of five teams who could have been chosen to feature - along with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and Washington Redskins - and will make their first appearance on the show.

The five-episode series will have no shortage of story lines with former Super Bowl-winning coach and former ESPN analyst Gruden leading the way.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, acquired this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, will aim to improve the quality of the team as Oakland look to bounce back from a 4-12 season.

Team owner Mark Davis said: "Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they'll find out what it takes to become one."

The series will begin on August 6.