New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas to sign new contract

Thomas and the Saints are in discussion over the star's future

Michael Thomas is set to sign a new contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The contract Thomas is anticipated to sign with the Saints could make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Thomas is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract signed when he was drafted 47th overall out of Ohio State in 2016.

The 26-year-old had 125 receptions for 1,405 yards in 2018, when he was a first-team All-Pro selection and he is due to be paid $1.15m in salary in 2019.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has now revealed that the two parties are continuing talks over a long-term deal

"We've had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there's something to report, but look, we love what Mike's done for us," Loomis told Mad Dog Sports Radio.

"He's a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well."

ESPN reported on Tuesday that negotiations with Thomas were "progressing," and that the Saints were "comfortable" with making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

The Saints recently agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Cam Jordan so securing Thomas might be pushed into the 2020 offseason.

If the two sides are far apart on value, Saints have a safety blanket of the franchise tag which they could use to tie Thomas down to a one-year deal worth $16.7m.